Scooby-Doo is coming back to the big screen, but this time he’s getting his first computer animated feature film. This one will also be a full origin story for the friendship between Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, as well as Mystery Inc., too.

The first Scoob! trailer takes us all the way back to Shaggy’s childhood, when he meets a stray dog on the beach and shares a sandwich with him. After getting his new name, inspired by Scooby Snacks, the two become lifelong buddies and end up meeting Fred, Daphne, and Velma while trick-or-treating. But this movie isn’t just an adventure with the young version of Mystery Inc., because the gang actually has to go looking for Shaggy and Scooby-Doo when they end up somewhere rather surprising.

Watch the first Scoob! trailer below.

Scoob! Trailer

This time Shaggy is voiced by Will Forte, and even though the Saturday Night Live veteran is a solid voice actor, there’s something I’m not liking about his take on Scooby’s best friend so far. Unlike other voice actors who have brought Shaggy to life, Forte hasn’t give Shaggy a little bit of gravel in his voice. It’s only high-pitched, and that doesn’t feel quite right.

Meanwhile, Scooby-Doo’s voice leaves something to be desired to. Granted, legendary voice actor Frank Welker is bringing the Great Dane to life, and he’s been doing the voice for nearly 20 years now. But for my money, that original Don Messick voice has always been the best, and it’s a shame Warner Bros. Pictures couldn’t find someone to recreate that.

There’s a lot of footage here of Shaggy and Scooby as children, and it makes me wonder just how much of that will be part of the movie. Will there be consistent flashbacks throughout that give us a full origin story? It looks like the primary mystery involves finding Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, who have somehow ended up on the ship known as Falcon Fury, which belongs to the Hanna-Barbera superhero Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg), so that should be fun.

As for the rest of the voice cast, we’ve got Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Kiersey Clemons as Dee (one of the Teen Angels from Captain Caveman), Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman, Ken Jeong as Dynomutt, and Jason Isaacs as the villainous Dick Dastardly. There might be some other Hanna-Barbera characters who pop up too, but since this movie doesn’t come out until next summer, there’s plenty of time to learn more about that later.

Honestly, I’m not sold on this iteration of Scooby-Doo so far. Even the less revered A Pup Named Scooby-Doo looks better than this. While I do like that this origin story seems to give the story of Mystery Inc. some heart, I’m not sure that I like everything else happening around it. But I’ll reserve my judgment until the movie arrives.

Scoob! is directed by Scooby-Doo franchise veteran Tony Cervone and is set for release on May 15, 2020.