Disney’s remake of Aladdin just recently crossed the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office, making it only the sixth live-action Disney film to cross that major milestone. So there’s no better time to keep the hype train going than by teasing the next remake of one of their beloved animated classics.

Mulan is based on the 1998 feature animated action adventure inspired by one of China’s most popular folktales. The film follows a young woman who masquerades as a man to take her father’s place in the Imperial Army, and now that story is getting the live-action reboot treatment. However, don’t expect the musical part of the original movie to make a comeback this time.

Mulan Trailer

It’s really the perfect time for Mulan to make a comeback as female characters from Disney’s past are finally getting their due diligence in these live-action remakes. Mulan has been a favorite of fans for a long time, and giving her a live-action remake only makes sense, especially with all the box office there is to mine overseas with the character.

At the same time, there’s a risk of fans being disappointed that this movie departs a little too much from the original movie. A big part of the appeal for these live-action remakes has been the nostalgia factor by telling a familiar story in a new way. Most of Disney’s remakes have been pretty loyal to the original source material, but this one seems like the greatest departure yet. Could that hurt its chances at the box office? Only time will tell.

Liu Yifei stars in the film as Hua Mulan, and the rest of the cast includes Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, Chum Ehelepola, with Gong Li and Jet Li. They’re all under the direction of Niki Caro (The Zookeeper’s Wife, North Country).

Mulan” is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.

Mulan gets down to business next spring on March 27, 2020.