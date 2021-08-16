‘Finch’: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Everyone loves Tom Hanks, also known as America’s Treasure. Everyone loves dogs or, at the very least, everyone should love dogs. Robots, meanwhile, are a timeless fixture in cinema and don’t need any defending whatsoever. Put all three of these things together and you end up with Finch. From that perspective, it’s a little hard to see how nobody has thought to make a movie like this until now, but better late than never. If you found yourself experiencing a similar reaction to the main three ingredients of Finch, keep reading for everything you could possibly need to know about the upcoming movie.

Finch Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Finch debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 5, 2021. As you might have heard, movies are getting delayed once again as a result of rising Delta variant cases. For those who are leery about leaving the safety and comfort of their own home, subscribers to Apple TV+ will be able to stream this movie without worrying about anything except whether the lovable dog will make it through the story okay. And that lovable dog better make it through the story okay.

What is Finch?

Check out the synopsis below:

In Finch, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.

Finch Director, Crew, and More

Finch is directed by Miguel Sapochnik (House M.D., True Detective, Altered Carbon), a familiar name to Game of Thrones fans who saw the filmmaker helm several action-focused episodes with a massive scope and scale such as “Hardhome”, “Battle of the Bastards”, “The Long Night”, and “The Bells.” This will only be his second feature film since 2010’s Repo Men. The script is written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell.

Finch Cast

As you already know by now, Tom Hanks leads the very small cast (befitting of a post-apocalypse movie, naturally) and will be joined by Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Law & Order: LA, Riverdale) and Caleb Landry Jones, who plays the robot named Jeff.