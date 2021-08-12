Welp, here we go again, I guess. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is moving its release date one more time – which might be a sign of things to come. We all thought we had this COVID-19 thing under control, and then … well, things aren’t great, let’s just say that. Now, with the Delta variant becoming a serious issue, and summer box office returns looking mighty disappointing, Sony has decided to push their upcoming superhero sequel back a month and hope everything works out.

We all want things to go back to normal, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen anytime soon. The studios were holding out hope that the summer movie season could be saved, but so far, the results (at least in terms of box office returns) have been lackluster. Sony sees the writing on the wall, so they’ve decided to move Venom: Let There Be Carnage back a few weeks. The movie was initially set to open on September 24, 2021. Now, it’ll open on October 15, 2021.

It’s like déjà vu all over again. This is the sort of thing we saw frequently last year as the pandemic was ramping up. In fact, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has moved before. The movie was first set to open on October 2, 2020, before being moved to June 25, 2021. It moved again to September 17, 2021, and then to September 24, 2021. And now, here it is, moving one more time. The question everyone needs to ask is: will those extra days make a difference? Or is Venom: Let There Be Carnage going to move yet again? Maybe even into 2022? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Oh, and by the way, if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please do so. Please.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Tom Hardy is back as Eddie Brock/Venom. This time, Venom has to face off against Cletus Kasady, a killer who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage. Woody Harrelson, who had a cameo as Kasady at the end of Venom, reprises the role. Michelle Williams is back as well, while Naomie Harris is also on board, playing Carnage’s love interest Frances Barrison/Shriek. Reid Scott and Stephen Graham also star.

Andy Serkis is in the director’s chair this time, replacing Venom director Ruben Fleischer. And Tom Hardy is so into this role that he even has a story credit on the film, alongside Kelly Marcel. Marcel penned the script. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Kelly Marcel, and Tom Hardy. Executive Producers are Barry Waldman, Jonathan Cavendish, Ruben Fleischer, Edward Cheng, and Howard Chen.

I went into Venom expecting the absolute worst (the trailers were bad), but ended up mostly enjoying it – primarily for Tom Hardy’s very weird performance. If he can keep that weirdness up for this sequel, I’m in. I just hope we get to see the film sooner rather than later.