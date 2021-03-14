In less than a week, fans can feast their eyes on Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the four-hour cut of the DC Comics superhero assembly that almost never was. Arriving on HBO Max next week, the director’s cut has been demanded by die-hard fans for years, ever since the theatrical cut of the the movie disappointed back in 2017. Hopefully two movies worth of Justice League will be enough to satiate their appetite, and you can see a bunch of new footage in the latest Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer below.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Darkseid will clearly be getting his time in the spotlight this time around, but Steppenwolf is still involved too. We’re not sure how much the movie will be improved by having two computer generated villains now, especially without a sequel to follow up what is said to be a massive cliffhanger of a conclusion, but we’ll find out soon enough.

Henry Cavill will finally be donning the black Superman suit too, though we only get to see it ever so briefly in this trailer. Hopefully seeing Zack Snyder’s cut of the movie also means that we won’t get any shots of the Man of Steel with that infamous, weird upper lip problem.

For what it’s worth, our own Chris Evangelista has seen Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and posted a reaction online:

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is a fascinating experiment. Far too long, and full of ideas that just don’t work. And yet, it’s better than expected. Snyder isn’t trying to make a superhero movie here; he’s striving for a LORD OF THE RINGS-style epic. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) March 14, 2021

Our full review for Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available online tomorrow, so be sure to stay tuned for that. Otherwise, here is the full synopsis for the movie:

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max starting on March 18, 2021.