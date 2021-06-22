Paul Rudd is one of the most beloved guests Conan O’Brien has ever had across his slate of talk shows. From Late Night with Conan O’Brien through Conan on TBS, the actor is always a hit with fans. But it’s not just because Paul Rudd is one of the most lovable and funniest guys around Hollywood. It’s because Paul Rudd always brings the best clips with him when he visits Conan. Actually, it’s always the same clip from the movie Mac and Me, and as Conan is coming to an end, Paul Rudd had to bring that clip around once more for old time’s sake.

The Final Paul Rudd Mac and Me Clip Gag

Paul Rudd wasn’t an official guest of Conan last night (though this was clearly a planned gag), and the Ant-Man franchise star burst in on Bill Hader‘s final sit-down with the late night host. The conversation started with a reminiscence about a sketch on Saturday Night Live that apparently didn’t go so well when Paul Rudd hosted an episode. Honestly, I’m not even sure if that’s a real story or if it’s just all set-up for the final Mac and Me gag. Either way, it’s a laugh riot.

You might remember Paul Rudd revealed awhile back that the Mac and Me clip was almost a scene from Baby Geniuses instead. To reveal what might have been, Rudd actually brought that clip with him. Just kidding, it was the Mac and Me clip again. It never gets old.

During the segment, Bill Hader offers up the challenge that this gag live on by playing at the funeral of whoever dies first out of Paul Rudd and Conan O’Brien. That’s a surprisingly grim plan, but we can’t say it’s a bad idea.

The Gag That Keeps On Giving

This gag has been going for nearly 20 years, ever since Paul Rudd appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien back in February of 2004. At the time, he pretended to have a secret clip from the Friends finale, on which he was a recurring guest star at the time. Instead, audiences saw the infamous clip from Mac and Me and a legendary late night gag was born. Rudd pulled this off six more times since then, and it just kept getting funnier every time.

If you’d like a trip down memory lane, here’s a playlist of all the Paul Rudd Mac and Me clips from over the years: