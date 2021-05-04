

Last fall, comedian Conan O’Brien announced that he would be ending his nightly Conan talk show on TBS in 2021 in favor of a weekly series that he would be taking to HBO Max. Well, last night the comedian officially started the countdown to the end by announcing that the final episode of Conan would air in June. Thankfully, that’ll give the comedian and his crew plenty of time to say goodbye.

Conan O’Brien announced the final episode of Conan will air on June 24 as a special hour-long episode.

Conan used to be a traditional hour-long late night series before pulling back to a half-hour series that allowed them to shake up the late night format a bit. But with the show saying farewell, surely Conan O’Brien and the rest of the gang wanted a longer episode in order to properly send off the series that began back in 2010 after Jay Leno screwed the comedian out of The Tonight Show gig that he had been waiting to land his whole career. It was quite the debacle, but TBS was there to catch the comedian and allowed him to create this incredible show that was so purely Conan O’Brien.

Across the next couple months leading up to the final episode, Conan will bring in many special guests as they take a look back at 11 years of comedic craziness. My only hope is that they’re able to get a live audience back into the studio in order to send off the show properly. It would be a shame if there wasn’t a crowd to send off the show.

This will undoubtedly be a bittersweet celebration over the next couple of months, but at least O’Brien isn’t leaving us for good. On top of the new weekly HBO Max that the comedian will be hosting, he’ll still deliver more Conan Without Borders travel specials to TBS, and the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend will also stay up and running.

As it stands, Conan O’Brien is currently the longest-tenured late night talk show host on American television. The comedian has spent 28 years as a late night host. Depending on how the futures of Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and James Corden shake out, that’s a record that may stay intact for awhile.

If you’re already feeling nostalgic for Conan O’Brien, be sure to keep up with the Team Coco YouTube channel. Every day they post new throwback clips from both Late Night with Conan O’Brien and Conan, so there will be plenty of laughs to go around as we wait to bid farewell to the cable series. For example, here’s Conan taking a trip to Yankee stadium with Billy Crystal from back in 2001.