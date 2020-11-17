After a decade on the air, Conan will air its final nightly show. But that’s not the last that you’ll see of host Conan O’Brien‘s face — not by a long shot. O’Brien may be ending his nightly TBS talk show in 2021, but he’ll be launching a weekly HBO Max variety series in its stead.

Following 28 years on late night television, Conan O’Brien is making the transition to weekly. O’Brien is extending his relationship with WarnerMedia and launching a brand new, weekly variety series on HBO Max, following the end of his 10-year run as the host of TBS’ award-winning nightly talk show Conan in 2021, WarnerMedia announced. But for those mourning an end of an era, fear not: O’Brien’s signature travel specials “Conan Without Borders” will still continue on TBS.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription,” O’Brien said in a statement.

It’s a nice little triumph for O’Brien after the comedian and late-night host was infamously done dirty by NBC during his abbreviated run as the host of The Tonight Show, in which the network shafted O’Brien after less than a year to push previous host Jay Leno back to primetime in 2010. O’Brien would get to launch his own show, Conan on cable network TBS shortly after, going on to win multiple Emmys for the show in its 10-year run. Now, O’Brien holds the record as the longest-working of all current late-night talk show hosts in the United States, at 28 years. And he can go on to a cushy job in streaming, as Johnny Carson always dreamed.

“28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV, in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.”

“Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week,” added Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max.