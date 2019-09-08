Are you ready to return to The Overlook Hotel? Director Stanley Kubrick haunted our dreams with the chilling, thrilling, classic adaptation of Stephen King’s beloved book The Shining. Now, nearly 40 years later, Doctor Sleep will show us what little Danny Torrance is like after having such a traumatic experience in his childhood. All grown up and played by Ewan McGregor, Danny’s past comes back to haunt him, and a new threat emerges. Watch the new Doctor Sleep trailer below for more.

Doctor Sleep Trailer

In Doctor Sleep, a traveling pack of vampires are out to kill those who have the supernatural powers that Danny has come to refer to as The Shining. Kyliegh Curran stars as a young girl with similar powers who is on the run from these terrifying people, led by Rebecca Ferguson. This looks like a completely different kind of movie than The Shining, but honestly, that’s much better than trying to tread the same territory. But that doesn’t mean influences of the 1980 film will be non-existent.

Director Mike Flanagan told us during a set visit for Doctor Sleep that this is both a sequel to the film version of The Shining as well as Stephen King’s book. That’s an interesting approach since the movie departed quite a bit from the book, so much that King famously disliked the film adaptation. But with this sequel, fans of either (or both) will get something they hopefully like.

Here’s the official synopsis for Doctor Sleep:

Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality. Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before—at once facing his fears and reawakening the ghosts of the past.

Doctor Sleep opens November 8, 2019.