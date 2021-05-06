It’s been over a year since A Quiet Place Part II was meant to hit theaters. But not unlike the premise of the movie itself, a terrible disaster shut the world down and sent us all into hiding, leaving the movie waiting to be released. Thankfully, the wait is almost over, and if the latest A Quiet Place Part II trailer is any indicator, this will be a fantastic way to return to the movies this month.

A Quiet Place Part II

The new A Quiet Place Part II trailer opens up with a flashback to the beginning of the monster invasion that sent humanity into hiding. John Krasinski is inside the general store the Abbott family used for supply runs in the first movie, and there’s even a callback to a certain noisy space shuttle that caused the demise of the family’s youngest son. Then all hell breaks loose.

Flash forward and what’s left of the Abbott family is heading out on their own after figuring out how to kill those blood-thirsty, sound-sensitive creatures. But just because they have the knowledge to be able to defeat these monsters doesn’t mean they always have the ability. As they wander the seemingly empty world looking for more survivors, they still have to be silent, keeping the suspense of the first movie intact. But where does the story go from here?

The trailer again teases the introduction of Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins) and Djimon Hounsou (Gladiator) as a pair of survivors who encounter the Abbott Family. They’re not eager to venture out into the world, but Evelyn (Emily Blunt) is eager to use what they’ve learned to help people out there survive. Is it enough to allow humanity to stop this deadly threat?

John Krasinski also returns to direct A Quiet Place Part II, working from a script he co-wrote with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. Here’s the official synopsis for the sequel coming to theaters very soon:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II arrives in theaters on May 28, 2021.