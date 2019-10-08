joker batman

David, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Bob Chipman (aka MovieBob), film critic from escapistmagazine.commoviebobcentral.com, and creator of The Big Picture, to review Joker. Find out whether the latest movie by director Todd Phillips starring Joaquin Phoenix helped them put on a happy face.

Read MovieBob’s review of Joker here. Read New Yorker’s Richard Brody review of Joker here. Watch David’s Youtube video on how filmmakers Zeek Earl and Matt Acosta designed the space helmets of the film Prospect here. And listen to the /Film Daily review of Joker here.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~01:00)
David – In the Tall Grass, Hustlers
Jeff – Prospect
Feature (~33:00)
Joker
Spoilers (~01:08:00)

Credits:
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi Z.
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!

Thanks to our sponsors this week: 8Hours, Hunt a Killer, and Quip.

Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run. Listen to David’s other podcasts The Sweet Smell of Succession with Tara Ariano and Write Along with writer C. Robert Cargill. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

slashfilmcast, The Show

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.