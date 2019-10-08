/Filmcast Ep. 537 – Joker (GUEST: Bob Chipman from Escapist Magazine)
Posted on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
David, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Bob Chipman (aka MovieBob), film critic from escapistmagazine.com, moviebobcentral.com, and creator of The Big Picture, to review Joker. Find out whether the latest movie by director Todd Phillips starring Joaquin Phoenix helped them put on a happy face.
Read MovieBob’s review of Joker here. Read New Yorker’s Richard Brody review of Joker here. Watch David’s Youtube video on how filmmakers Zeek Earl and Matt Acosta designed the space helmets of the film Prospect here. And listen to the /Film Daily review of Joker here.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~01:00)
David – In the Tall Grass, Hustlers
Jeff – Prospect
Feature (~33:00)
Joker
Spoilers (~01:08:00)
