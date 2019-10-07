Posted on Monday, October 7th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta

On the October 7, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Chris Evangelista to have a spoiler-filled discussion about Joker.

In Our Feature Presentation: Joker Spoiler Discussion.

Twist 1: Thomas Wayne is his dad, or not? Cast Member Talks About a Spoiler-Heavy Twist

Twist 2: His girlfriend is imagined

Does he kill the girlfriend?

Killing Murray on air

Batmans parents die

Who is Trump in this allegory? Are the politics confused?

Last scene with him in the hospital: is this before or after? Did the events of this movie even happen? The problem with a movie with an unreliable narrator.

Did he kill the counselor?

Joker’s dancing

The depiction of mental illness.

How does this function as a comic book movie? A Batman movie?

Intentionality: What is this film trying to say? The Dark Knight at 10 Years

When should the audience go from empathy to disgust?

What does 11:11 mean?

How close is the movie to the leaked Joker script that was going around? ‘Joker’ Underwent “Radical Changes” During Filming, According to Joaquin Phoenix

Will This be an award contender? ‘Joker’ Gets the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival, Giving Oscar Chances a Nudge