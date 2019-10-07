‘Joker’ Spoiler Discussion
- Brief thoughts on the film.
- Twist 1: Thomas Wayne is his dad, or not?
- Twist 2: His girlfriend is imagined
- Does he kill the girlfriend?
- Killing Murray on air
- Batmans parents die
- Who is Trump in this allegory? Are the politics confused?
- Last scene with him in the hospital: is this before or after? Did the events of this movie even happen? The problem with a movie with an unreliable narrator.
- Did he kill the counselor?
- Joker’s dancing
- The depiction of mental illness.
- How does this function as a comic book movie? A Batman movie?
- Intentionality: What is this film trying to say?
- When should the audience go from empathy to disgust?
- Is this movie dangerous?
- ‘Joker’: Aurora Shooting Victims’ Families Send Letter to WB Hoping to Spur the Company Into Action, Filmmakers Respond to the Movie’s Violence
- Warner Bros. Issues ‘Joker’ Statement: The Film is Not “An Endorsement of Real-World Violence of Any Kind”
- Director Todd Phillips Questions the ‘Joker’ Backlash, Compares Film’s Violence to ‘John Wick’
- Will there be a sequel?
- What does 11:11 mean?
- How close is the movie to the leaked Joker script that was going around?
- Will This be an award contender?
- Is this just Todd Philips ripping off Martin Scorsese?
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Joker’ Spoiler Review: Joaquin Phoenix Elevates a Disturbing, Incendiar…
- We Burned the Forest Down: ‘The Dark Knight’ 10 Years Later
- Only Todd Phillips Could Have Made ‘Joker’
