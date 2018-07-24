/Filmcast Ep. 477 – Sorry to Bother You
Posted on Tuesday, July 24th, 2018 by David Chen
David, Devindra, Jeff, and Kristy discuss what The Equalizer doesn’t understand about its own appeal, and check out Carlos Lopez Estrada’s Blindspotting. Plus, Kristy reports back from the 2018 Fantasia International Film Festival.
Shownotes
What We’ve Been Watching
David – Annihilation, The Equalizer 2
Jeff – Come Inside My Mind
Kristy – Under the Silver Lake, The Man Who Killed HItler and Then The Bigfoot, Anna and The Apocalypse
Devindra – Blindspotting, Searching, The Expanse (S3)
News
James Gunn fired
Featured Review
Sorry to Bother You
