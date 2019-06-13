Later this summer, the Fast and Furious franchise is taking a detour with the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. But over at Netflix, Fast and Furious will soon shift into a totally different gear with the arrival of Fast and Furious: Spy Racers, a new animated series following a different set of characters we haven’t met before. The first teaser trailer for the series just debuted, and we must say, the animation looks pretty slick.

Fast and Furious Spy Racers Teaser

Unfortunately, the teaser trailer is only 30-seconds long, and it doesn’t reveal any of the new characters we’ll meet in the series. But at the very least, the high speed racing through what appears to be a viaduct in Los Angeles has some style. Honestly, I was expecting something a little more cartoonish, but the cars look fairly realistic here, almost like a stylized video game.

While the fast-paced action will undoubtedly be a key part of the series, I’m curious as to how the characters will be animated. Will they have an anime style to them? Will they be three-dimensionally cel-shaded? We’re not sure. But we know one of them will probably look at least somewhat similar to a young Vin Diesel since the main character of the series is Dominic Toretto’s teenage cousin Tony Toretto. He’s getting his start behind the wheel at a young age when a government agency recruits him and his friends for to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization.

Will the animated series have Vin Diesel or any of the other franchise’s live-action cast members reprise their roles? It would make sense for Vin Diesel to at least make a cameo in the first episode in order to pull in some of the fanbase, but maybe there will be opportunities for the other characters to get caught up in this animated spin-off too.

Tim Hedrick (Voltron Legendary Defender) and Bret Haaland (All Hail King Julien) will serve as executive producers and showrunners on Fast and Furious: Spy Racers. The series is also executive produced by Vin Diesel and Chris Morgan, who also serve as producers on the live-action Fast & Furious franchise. The series is slated to debut globally on Netflix later this year, but a specific release date has yet to be revealed. Stay tuned for more details as they’re revealed.

