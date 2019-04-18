‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Trailer: The Rock, Jason Statham, and Wild Stunts…What More Do You Need?
Posted on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
Are your engines revved for the first Fast & Furious spin-off? A new trailer for Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw is here to get your motor running, and yes, it looks just as ridiculous as ever. I can’t wait for this silly, silly movie to come out. Get a load of this new trailer below.
Hobbs and Shaw Trailer
If you’re not on board for this movie by now, I’m not sure what else to tell you. But count me in, because I love everything about this whole bonkers premise, even the introduction of a cyber-genetically enhanced villain. I mean, if Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham‘s characters are two of the biggest badasses on the planet, there has to be some in-world explanation of how they wouldn’t just obliterate any obstacle in their path. Bringing full-blown science fiction into the Fast and Furious world after so many years is a fascinating departure, and I wonder if that type of deviation is going to define future spin-offs, too. I’d love to see a Fast & Furious horror movie – or at least one that incorporated horror alongside the testosterone-driven action that’s a requirement for any entry in this franchise.
David Leitch, who’s had a busy past few years filming Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, slides into the director’s chair for this spin-off, which is written by Chris Morgan, one of the creative architects of most of the Fast and Furious saga.
Johnson has previously promised this movie will feature “the biggest showdown the Fast & Furious Universe has ever seen,” and he’s spoken about how excited he is to be putting his Samoan heritage on full display in this spin-off. (At CinemaCon, he indicated that this was the first major Hollywood production to film in Samoa.) Cliff Curtis, Roman Reigns, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza Gonzalez, and Eddie Marsan round out the rest of the supporting cast, and Hobbs & Shaw is set to blast into theaters on August 2, 2019.
After eight films that have amassed almost $5 billion worldwide, the Fast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.