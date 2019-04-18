Are your engines revved for the first Fast & Furious spin-off? A new trailer for Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw is here to get your motor running, and yes, it looks just as ridiculous as ever. I can’t wait for this silly, silly movie to come out. Get a load of this new trailer below.

Hobbs and Shaw Trailer

If you’re not on board for this movie by now, I’m not sure what else to tell you. But count me in, because I love everything about this whole bonkers premise, even the introduction of a cyber-genetically enhanced villain. I mean, if Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham‘s characters are two of the biggest badasses on the planet, there has to be some in-world explanation of how they wouldn’t just obliterate any obstacle in their path. Bringing full-blown science fiction into the Fast and Furious world after so many years is a fascinating departure, and I wonder if that type of deviation is going to define future spin-offs, too. I’d love to see a Fast & Furious horror movie – or at least one that incorporated horror alongside the testosterone-driven action that’s a requirement for any entry in this franchise.

David Leitch, who’s had a busy past few years filming Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, slides into the director’s chair for this spin-off, which is written by Chris Morgan, one of the creative architects of most of the Fast and Furious saga.

Johnson has previously promised this movie will feature “the biggest showdown the Fast & Furious Universe has ever seen,” and he’s spoken about how excited he is to be putting his Samoan heritage on full display in this spin-off. (At CinemaCon, he indicated that this was the first major Hollywood production to film in Samoa.) Cliff Curtis, Roman Reigns, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza Gonzalez, and Eddie Marsan round out the rest of the supporting cast, and Hobbs & Shaw is set to blast into theaters on August 2, 2019.