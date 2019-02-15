The summer of 2020 just got a little more interesting with two of the year’s biggest blockbusters shifting their release dates. Fast and Furious 9 has bumped back their initial April 2020 release date by nearly two months, and James Bond 25 has swept in and filled the gap. Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve‘s forthcoming Dune remake will try to rake in some serious holiday box office dough with a Thanksgiving 2020 release date.

Get the full rundown on the Dune, James Bond 25 and Fast and Furious release dates below.

Fast and Furious 9

First up, The Wrap reports that Universal is shifting Fast and Furious 9 from April 2020 to a much busier summer blockbuster window on May 22, 2020. That puts it in direct competition with the monster mash-up Godzilla vs. Kong, unless the studio doesn’t think that Warner Bros. Pictures will still be meeting that date. That weekend will also see the new SpongeBob SquarePants movie hitting theaters.

This time Justin Lin is behind the camera again, and he’s bringing Jordana Brewster back to the franchise as Mia Toretto, brother of Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto and the wife of Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor. How will they explain her return to action after retiring to take care of her family?

One person who won’t be back is Dwayne Johnson. He’s probably not too keen on spending time with Vin Diesel, even after squashing his beef with the actor and planing to return in the sequel. Anyway, he’s got his own Fast and Furious movie coming later this year anyway.

James Bond 25

The April 10, 2020 release date vacated by Fast and Furious 9 isn’t staying empty though. The Wrap reports James Bond 25 is taking that release date instead of the previous Valentine’s Day date in 2020.

In recent years, April has been dominated by Fast and Furious movies, but now it’s James Bond’s turn to start summer early with Daniel Craig returning as 007, possibly for the last time.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) will be at the helm of the 25th film in the franchise, but any details on the film’s title, plot or other cast members is currently under wraps. But with production slated to begin next month, hopefully we’ll get some new details soon.

Dune

Finally, after amassing one of the most stunning, star-studded casts in recent memory, Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptation of the classic Frank Herbert novel Dune will arrive on November 20, 2020, the weekend before Thanksgiving (via Variety).

The sci-fi film (adapted in 1984 above) focuses on the battle for control of a desert planet called Arrakis. Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) takes the lead as Paul Atreides, a man forced to escape into the wastelands, where he becomes the rule of the nomadic tribes that reside there.

Dune has been slowly adding to the amazing cast over the past couple weeks. Right now they have Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya on board the film. There might be a couple more key roles to cast, but that’s already an impressive roster.

Production is expected to begin this spring in Budapest and Jordan.