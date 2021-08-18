F9 hit theaters in late June and many people have probably put it in their rearview mirror. If you look up ahead on the highway, however, you’ll see a big metaphorical billboard, complete with a release date, for Fast & Furious 10 (which is not the official title, but just roll with it, like a set of muscle car wheels).

Entertainment Weekly (by way of The Hollywood Reporter) first broke the news that the untitled tenth film in the Fast & Furious franchise will speed into theaters on April 7, 2023. With any luck (please, God), we’ll all be back at the movies by then and won’t have to think twice about sitting down in a theater.

Both sites note that franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, and most importantly, Sung Kang, are expected to return.

John Cena, who debuted this summer as the brother of Diesel’s character, Dominic Toretto, sounds iffier, according to EW. At this point, due to his feud with the Felliniesque Diesel (who also produces and apparently coaxes performances out of other actors), Dwayne Johnson has ruled himself out of any future involvement in the series, though there’s always the chance he could pop up in a sequel to the spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

If you’ve seen F9 and its credits scene, then you know it set up a possible return for one other big-name actor, too.

Objects in the Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear

On the highway of life, there are bound to be Fast & Furious sequels. It’s something parents teach their children (or ought to) when they’re spoon-feeding them cereal and life lessons about the importance of family.

The Fast & Furious franchise started out as a Point Break knock-off, with hot rods substituted for surfboards, Diesel in place of Patrick Swayze, and Paul Walker instead of Keanu Reeves. The first movie, The Fast and the Furious, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, just three days before the U.S. release of F9.

Over time, the franchise did evolve to become a #family affair with increasingly over-the-top stunts. It’s Diesel’s baby, and now, it’s nearing the end of its long road. He’s billed Fast & Furious 10 and 11 as the two-part “finale of the saga.” Fans are looking forward to justice for Han, and those of us who have only ever watched parts of the series on planes are looking forward to the day when we can finally sit down and watch it all in order. (I’m ashamed to admit I’ve never seen Tokyo Drift, among other entries. Bad person?)

Mark your calendars for April 7, 2023, when Fast & Furious 10 hits theaters.