Even the closest of families have to weather some turbulent, drama-filled times, and the Fast Family is certainly no exception. Although we may have foolishly held out some brief hope that this was all put behind them, the Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson feud just keeps escalating as each new film in the Fast & Furious franchise keeps soaring to new heights. We respectfully maintain that there is no past or current celebrity-vs-celebrity clash that could ever even hope to compete with this one.

The Feud to End All Feuds

The latest public barrage of insults and putdowns comes courtesy of THR as Johnson responded in kind to Diesel’s previous comments, which suggested that his method of “tough love” towards Johnson was actually a subversively brilliant way to elicit a better performance from his co-star. There’s also a namedrop of Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini in those quotes, which is just incredible.

Apparently, Johnson thought so too, as he takes time out from doing a cover story for his and Emily Blunt‘s upcoming Disney movie Jungle Cruise to, ah, reflect on Diesel’s provocative words and his own future in the main series of Fast and Furious films:

“I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

Well, that sounds pretty final. It’d be disappointing if this clash of egos means he’s relegated to only Hobbes & Shaw-like spinoffs. Or, as he seems to be implying here, that he’s wiping his hands clean of the franchise altogether.

Parting Shots

But for those of us who just can’t get enough of this little spat, there’s at least one silver lining that helps make this feel a little more worth it: Emily Blunt can’t resist getting in on the back-and-forth herself. Without missing a beat after Johnson’s quote above, Blunt quips, “Just thank God [Diesel] was there. Thank God. He carried you through that.” This is followed by Johnson putting a final button on the conversation with one deadpan remark: “Felliniesque.”

We won’t be too upset if Diesel v Johnson: Dawn of Justice extends outward to engulf all of Hollywood at large, with every big name out there forced to choose sides and send out some choice quotes of their own every so often. Until then, we’ll be in anxious anticipation over whether Diesel’s camp will fire back. For better or worse, this feud has no end in sight.