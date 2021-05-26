A24 has a special delivery for you on Hulu this summer. In what looks like a new spin on Rosemary’s Baby, Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux star in False Positive as Lucy and Adrian, a couple desperate to get pregnant. After finding what seems like a dream fertility doctor, they finally get their wish. But Lucy doesn’t feel quite right as the pregnancy develops, and she comes to suspect that something sinister might be going on. Watch the False Positive trailer below.

False Positive Trailer

The juxtaposition of the upbeat doo-wop tune “Be My Baby” with an increasingly suspenseful and uneasy vibe and imagery makes for a perfectly unsettling tease of this horrific approach to pregnancy. “Pregnancy gone bad” is not an uncommon horror subgenre, but few films have ever come close to emulating the kind of story that Rosemary’s Baby terrified audiences with back in 1968. But perhaps this movie can take that premise to a whole new level.

Though this certainly feels like a successor to Rosemary’s Baby, let’s remember that we don’t know what’s going on with this pregnancy. Is there a chance this is meant to be the son of the devil? Sure. But it could easily be another sinister scenario involving a demon, an alien, or any number of unnatural beings growing in the womb. Knowing A24, it could be something even weirder than that. No matter what’s going on, there’s clearly something not quite right about this bundle of joy.

False Positive is directed by John Lee, who also wrote the script and produced the film with Ilana Glazer. Jonathan Wang also serves as producer, and the rest of the cast includes Pierce Brosnan, Sophia Bush and Gretchen Mol.



After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…



False Positive comes to Hulu on June 25, 2021.