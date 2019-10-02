New York Comic-Con is almost underway, and with it comes a new assortment of pop culture art from our favorite artists. The folks at Bottleneck Gallery will have quite a collection of new prints coming to the convention, and we’re proud to exclusively debut Matt Ferguson‘s eagerly anticipated print for Tim Burton‘s Batman from 1989. It’s a stylized take on one of the most explosive moments of the film where Batman blows up Axis Chemicals remotely with his Batmobile. See the Matt Ferguson Batman poster below.

Regular – Screen Print

24×36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 350

$50

Foil Variant – Screen Print

24×36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 150

$65

Quad – Giclee

30×40 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 75

$100

As you can see, there are three different editions that will be available. However, the regular and the foil variant will only be available at New York Comic-Con through Bottleneck Gallery’s Booth #2160. But if you want to get your hands on the bigger quad version of the print, that will be available online at Bottleneck Gallery’s website starting on Saturday, October 5 at 12pm ET. That’s the most limited, so you’ll want to act fast if you hope to get your hands on the print. Any remaining copies of the two versions being sold at NYCC will be available online sometime after the convention.

Though the explosion of the Batman symbol isn’t something that happens in the movie, I really like the visual concept of this poster. The work on the Batmobile is flawless, and it looks even more incredible in that black and white foil variant (though I wish there was a color foil variant where the warm colors of the print could shimmer).