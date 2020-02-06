If it seems like you haven’t seen Elijah Wood much over the past decade, that’s because he’s mostly been keeping busy offscreen. In addition to doing voiceover work for animated projects like TRON Uprising, Over the Garden Wall and Star Wars Resistance, he’s been working tirelessly as a producer. You may have also seen him popping up occasionally in more low-key thrillers, comedies and horror movies in the indie world. And another one of them arrives this weekend.

Come to Daddy finds Elijah Wood playing a timid, privileged hipster-type who is looking to reconnect with his estranged father (Stephen McHattie) after receiving a letter inviting him for a visit in his father’s remote cabin home. However, upon his arrival, the welcome he receives is less than warm, and he starts to wonder exactly why he’s there to begin with. /Film has an exclusive Come to Daddy clip you can watch below, which features Wood feeling rather uncomfortable while his father doesn’t seem to care.

Come to Daddy Clip

Come to Daddy has been making the festival rounds since last year at SITGES, Frightfest, The Overlook Film Festival, and Tribeca. The latter festival is where our contributing writer Caroline Cao caught the film, and in her review, she teased the secrets at the center of the bloody thriller without giving anything away:

“After an argument, something major happens. Something I won’t spoil here. Around the midpoint, the film shifts into psychological horror. A noise in the house vexes Norval and eats away at his sanity. Director Ant Timpson keeps you on your toes guessing about the noise. Is the noise literal? Is the noise simply a storm inside Norval’s head? Is there a hidden living presence in the house with Norval? Is something supernatural about to overtake the plot? The answer leads to a discovery that overloads the protagonist’s brain so much that you can’t help but laugh at predicament piling on predicament.”

Though the above clip leans more into the drama of this father-son reunion, our review does point out there is a “twisted blend of comedy and horror.” So it’s not all suspense and bloodshed, even though the trailer promises plenty of that too (watch it over here). It certainly looks like an entertaining thriller with plenty of twists and turns along the way.

Ant Timpson directs and the cast also includes Martin Donovan, Michael Smiley, Madeleine Sami, and Simon Chin.

Norval Greenwood, a privileged man-child, arrives at the beautiful and remote coastal cabin of his estranged father. He quickly discovers that not only is dad a jerk, but he also has a shady past that is rushing to catch up with both of them. Now, hundreds of miles from his cushy comfort zone, Norval must battle with demons, both real and perceived, in order to reconnect with a father he barely knows.

Come to Daddy arrives in select theaters nationwide, VOD, and Digital on February 7, 2020.