The holidays are all about those family reunions: making amends, reforming bonds, sitting down to a grand meal at the table. But all of those wholesome tasks take on a sinister edge in the new Elijah Wood-starring thriller Come to Daddy. Wood stars as a man in his 30s who meets his estranged father (Stephen McHattie) for the first time. But after the joy of reunion dies down, things start to take a turn for the bloody. Watch the Come to Daddy trailer below.

Come to Daddy Trailer

Ant Timpson directs the comedy-thriller starring Wood as Norval, a snobby hipster who receives a letter from his long-lost father (McHattie). Heading to the remote cabin where his father lives, they are initially overjoyed to meet, until each interaction starts to descend into thinly veiled insults and violent diatribes. Norval starts to suspect that his dad is kind of an asshole with dark secrets, which the sleek and thrilling trailer gleefully hints at.

Come to Daddy made the film festival rounds earlier this year, earning buzz at SITGES, Frightfest, The Overlook Film Festival, and Tribeca. /Film writer Caroline Cao caught the film at Tribeca, and praised the film as a “twisted blend of comedy and horror.” She writes in her review, “Come to Daddy is a frenzied thriller pouring out Tarantino quarts of gore and laughs. Lurking beneath its surface, there’s also an unspoken philosophical contemplation on what it means to be a father. Through all the irreverence, there is a level of closure for the perplexed son. A lot bleeds in this film. But the last and most important thing that really bleeds in the end is the emotions between father and son.”

Come to Daddy also stars Martin Donovan, Michael Smiley, Madeleine Sami, and Simon Chin.

Here’s the official synopsis for Come to Daddy:

Norval Greenwood, a privileged man-child arrives at the beautiful and remote coastal cabin of his estranged father. He quickly discovers that not only is dad a jerk, but he also has a shady past that is rushing to catch up with both of them. Now, hundreds of miles from his cushy comfort zone, Norval must battle with demons, both real and perceived, in order to reconnect with a father he barely knows.

Come to Daddy arrives in select theaters nationwide, VOD, and Digital on February 7, 2020.