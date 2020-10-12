Over the weekend, the LGBTQ community celebrated National Coming Out Day, spreading awareness and encouraging lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer people to “come out of the closet” and reveal who they really are. In honor of this special day, 20th Century Studios released the first trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, an adaptation of the stage musical of the same name about a 16-year old boy who dreams of being a drag queen, and it looks wonderful and fabulous.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Trailer

Max Harwood plays the titular character, who is scoffed at for his ambitions, not merely because being a professional performer is a tough career for anyone to crack, but because he’s gay and wants to be a drag queen. And that’s just too much for his mostly ignorant and prejudiced town to handle, including his father (Ralph Ineson of The Witch) and teacher Miss Hedge (Sharon Horgan of Game Night).

But Jamie isn’t going to let that keep him down, and neither will his best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel). And if you don’t believe him, there appear to be plenty of huge musical numbers to prove it. He’ll also get some help from Richard E. Grant as Hugo Battersby, who takes the stage as a drag queen named Loco Chanelle. That bit of casting is reason enough to check out this movie.

This is exactly the kind of movie that young boys who feel confused about their identity need to see. Surely, there will be some terrible people out there who calls this some kind of indoctrination of our youth, but it’s an important and much needed film about acceptance, and it gives a voice to many who have been marginalized over and over again. Hopefully this one ends up on Disney+ at some point, like Pixar’s LGBTQ centric short film Out, so it’s easily accessible.

The rest of the cast includes Sarah Lancashire, Shobna Gulati, and Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley. The film is directed by Jonathan Butterell, who helmed the stage production and is making his feature directorial debut, with a script and lyrics by Tom MacRae. As for the songs, they’ve been written by Dan Gillespie Sells, who also composed the score with Anne Dudley. There’s also a cavalcade of producers, including Mark Herbert, Peter Carlton, and Arnon Milchan, as well as Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Peter Balm, Niall Shamma, and Jes Wilkins as executive producers.

Inspired by true events, New Regency’s and Film4’s “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” is the film adaptation of the hit musical. Jamie New is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in—instead of pursuing a “real” career he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure: he is going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mom and his amazing friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie arrives in slated to arrive in theaters on February 26, 2021.