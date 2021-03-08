Oscar campaigns are often the most ingratiating, irritating part of awards season, full of million-dollar advertising campaigns and star-studded luncheons that us plebeians only get to watch from afar. But every now and then, there’s an utterly charming winner of awards season — usually in the form of a likable star or director who has no patience for the Tinseltown pageantry. But this year, it’s not a person but a whole town who is taking the title of Oscar season MVP: the town of Húsavík, the namesake of the Oscar-shortlisted song from Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

If you thought it couldn’t get any cuter than pint-sized Minari star Alan Kim meeting his hero Sonic the Hedgehog, you were wrong. Okay, no that’s actually pretty cute. But equally cute is the campaign launched by the actual town of Húsavík to get Eurovision original song “Húsavík” a Best Original Song nomination at the Academy Awards.

In a burst of enthusiasm only rivaled by “Ja Ja Ding Dong” guy, the entire town of Húsavík has banded together for a super charming video titled “An Óskar for Húsavík,” which was posted to the EurovisionMuseum YouTube channel earlier this week.

In the video, we’re introduced to Óskar Óskarsson, a Húsavík local who bemoans being the only Óskar in town — something that could change if the Netflix comedy Eurovision, which starred Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as artists from Húsavík who land a coveted spot at the Eurovision Song Contest, were awarded an Oscar. In addition to Óskar Óskarsson, several other locals — including fishermen posing with their wares like statuettes, as well as a children’s choir singing the song — chime in for the campaign. Everyone except “Jaja Ding Dong” defender Olaf Yohansson (Hannes Óli Ágústsson), who makes a really strong case (which is basically repeating his line to “Play Ja Ja Ding Dong!”) for the other scene-stealing song of the movie.

Watch the “An Óskar for Húsavík” video below.

Húsavík’s video comes after the song “Húsavík” was included on the Oscar shortlist for Best Original Song Oscar. It’s no guarantee that it will be nominated, though if anyone the Academy has a heart, they’ll be moved by this adorable video to include the song in the category.

Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is now available to stream on Netflix. Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on March 15, 2021.