E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial takes to the skies when Elliot and the titular friendly alien fly over the trees on a bike and across the face of the glowing moon in the night. The moment is such a defining piece of Steven Spielberg‘s filmography that it became the logo of his Amblin Entertainment production banner, and now you can add it to your collectible shelf thanks to an outstanding new E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial statue from Iron Studios.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Statue

Here’s the official production description of the E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial statue from Iron Studios:

Created by Steven Spielberg and written by Melissa Mathison, 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is among the highest-grossing films of all time, winning four Oscars, and added to the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry, being designated as culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant. In the film, a group of botanical aliens secretly visit Earth at night to collect plant specimens. With the arrival of US government vehicles, the group leaves Earth in its spaceship, leaving one of its small members behind, who had separated from the group. The creature ends up meeting a local boy named Elliott, who then goes on to hide and protect the little lost being on Earth, creating a tender bond of friendship with a deep empathic connection between them. This statue marks the debut of another license acquired by Iron Studios, scheduled for 2022, which will also be the 40th anniversary celebration of E.T.’s premiere in theaters.

The E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial statue from Iron Studios will cost $229.99 for the standard edition, which doesn’t include the moon backdrop. If you want to perfectly create the memorable scene with that important detail that includes an LED light-up feature, you’ll have to pay $349.99. Yes, the moon costs an extra $120, but if you’re going to spend that much money on a collectible, you don’t want to half-ass it.

You an pre-order both editions at Iron Studios right now.