Sony Pictures recently reshuffled some 2021 release dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, another title has been delayed. After being pushed back from its initial release in April 2020, the horror sequel Escape Room 2 was never given a new 2021 release date. The movie is still on the way, but we’ll be waiting until early 2022 before we see where the next puzzle takes us.

Sony Pictures has set the Escape Room 2 release date for January 7, 2022, putting it in the same release window as the first film, which was released in January 2019. The film was able to rake in $57 million domestically and another $98.7 million from international territories, so it should have no problem doing decent box office again in a month like January. Right now, there are no other movies slated to debut in that first week, but if more movies end up shifting, that could change. Plus, it will have to contend with the next Scream movie, which arrives on January 14, 2022.

Escape Room 2 brings back Taylor Russell (Words on Bathroom Walls) and Logan Miller (Love, Simon) from the first film, continuing the story that ended with an insane cliffhanger. New cast members include Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), Indya Moore (Pose), Holland Roden (Teen Wolf), Thomas Cocquerel (The 100) and Carlito Olivero (Bad Samaritan), but we’re not exactly sure if the sequel will pick up exactly where the first left off or take us in a different direction.

The first Escape Room capitalized on the growing craze of interactive escape rooms around the world by having six strangers trying out an immersive new puzzle. It put a suspenseful Saw-like twist on the scenario, but without grotesque torture and gore. As the movie went on, it became more and more unbelievable, and the ending delivered a wild twist that promised something even crazier. We won’t get any more specific than that if you haven’t seen the first movie and you’re feeling tempted to seek it out, but it’s an immensely enjoyable and ridiculous ride.

Director Adam Robitel returned to take helm of the sequel, and Bragi F. Schut also came back to write the screenplay. Hopefully Sony Pictures won’t have to delay this movie again, especially since they already had to push back Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted, and Morbius yet again. As always, we’ll keep you posted about all the release date shuffling as it continues.