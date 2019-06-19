Oh you thought we were done with Avengers: Endgame? Guess again. The mega-blockbuster is going to pummel its way back into theaters next weekend, and as an added incentive to draw crowds, there will be new post-credit extras. We’re talking a deleted scene, and more. Not only will this re-release give fans another chance to catch the film on the big screen, it’ll also give Endgame a leg-up on possibly beating Avatar‘s box office.

Screen Rant has the news about Avengers: Endgame returning to theaters. Kevin Feige dropped the news during an interview the upcoming Marvel flick Spider-Man: Far From Home, revealing that Endgame will be back in theaters on June 28. It’s also going to have extras, in case audiences are on the fence about seeing the same thing all over again. As Feige said:

“Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

It’ll be curious to see what the deleted scene in question is. We know that the trailers for Endgame featured several manipulated or otherwise nonexistent shots compared to the final film – one of them might pop-up this time. Beyond that, I have no idea what the “few surprises” might be. As for a little tribute, I’m going to go out on a limb and guess it’s the previously-mentioned behind-the-scenes video that highlights all of Stan Lee’s MCU cameos. Feige revealed the existence of the feature back in April, saying: “We’ve put a video together. We’ve never done this before, a behind-the-scenes of every cameo. All the B-roll that was shot and his stand-ups there. His passing was very emotional for all of us, but it suddenly all came back to me just when I watched it.”

While Feige doesn’t come right out and say it, there’s a very good chance the Endgame re-release is a move designed to best Avatar (and also make Marvel even more money). Per Box Office Mojo, Avatar is currently the box office record holder with $2.788 billion, but Endgame’s box office came very close, raking up $2.743 billion. Of course, its worth noting that both Avatar and Endgame are owned by Disney now, so they’re going to win either way.

This will also hold MCU diehards over for a week as they await Spider-Man: Far From Home, which swings into theaters on July 2. Far From Home is the final film in the MCU’s Phase 3, and based on the trailers, the latest Spidey adventure is very much tied to the events of Endgame. Re-releasing Endgame into theater a week before Far From Home could serve as a brush-up on certain events to keep them fresh in the minds of the viewers flocking to Spider-Man. It’ll also give audiences a chance to relive the glory of Captain America’s ass, which has a major role in the movie.