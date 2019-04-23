Before his death last year, Stan Lee shot cameos for every single movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Avengers: Endgame. Now, to pay tribute to the late comic book icon, Marvel Studios has put together a video that goes behind-the-scenes of every MCU cameo Lee shot. There’s even footage from an unused Avengers cameo. More on the Stan Lee cameo behind-the-scenes video below.

Stan Lee may be gone, but his legacy lives on through the decades of work associated with his name. And also the many, many cameo appearances he filmed in various Marvel-related films. If you’re a fan of Lee’s often humorous cameos, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has some good news. Speaking with EW, Feige revealed that Marvel was cutting together a behind-the-scenes video that highlights all of Lee’s MCU cameos:

“We’ve put a video together. We’ve never done this before, a behind-the-scenes of every cameo. All the B-roll that was shot and his stand-ups there. His passing was very emotional for all of us, but it suddenly all came back to me just when I watched it.”

The footage will even include a look at Lee’s initial unused Avengers cameo, which you can watch here:

Avengers Deleted Cameo

Feige didn’t specify when we’ll be able to see the behind-the-scenes compilation, or even where it will appear. I’m assuming it will either be released online at some point, or included as an extra on the inevitable Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray. In the meantime, if you’d like a taste of what you’ll likely see during the compilation, here’s an officially released behind-the-scenes look at Lee shooting his Ant-Man and the Wasp cameo.

Stan Lee Ant-Man and the Wasp Cameo

In addition to all of his MCU cameos, Lee also shot cameos for the non-MCU/Disney Marvel films, from both Sony and Fox. Disney now owns Fox, which might mean we’ll see footage of the Fox Marvel film cameos in this compilation as well. Avengers: Endgame, which likely feature Lee’s final cameo (there’s some debate as to whether or not we’ll see him in Spider-Man: Far From Home), opens April 26, 2019.