Well, this has to be a first. After online backlash arose surrounding the absence of Danai Gurira‘s name on the top of the Avengers: Endgame poster, Marvel put together a new poster to include her. This is not something that typically happens, so it’s worth bringing attention to. The question is: will this now be the real, official poster, or is it something Marvel did for use online to stymie more backlash?

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

This morning, Marvel dropped a new Avengers: Endgame trailer and poster. The reaction was mostly positive – fans loved the trailer, at least. But the poster was another matter. Even though Danai Gurira’s Okoye appears on the poster, her name did not make an appearance at the top – making her the only cast member featured to not get an above-the-title credit. While Gurira’s name appears in the cast lineup below the title, fans were understandably upset that Marvel decided to not give her a top ranking credit.

And Marvel listened, as you can see above. But there are still some questions. Usually, this sort of decision is the result of contractual negations. That’s why certain actor names appear before others, and some don’t appear at all. To be clear, I’m not defending the decision to leave Gurira’s name off; just explaining what happened. Gurira being left off the first poster likely wasn’t a goof by Marvel – it probably had to do with a contract matter. If so, how does this new poster work? Will it be officially sent out to be displayed in movie theaters, or will it be released online only? I’m guessing the latter, especially because the result here looks a bit haphazard, with the cast names squeezed together. But I’ll be happy to be wrong.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26, 2019.