Marvel Studios has released a new Avengers: Endgame trailer showing the team suiting up for a climactic showdown that has been 10 years in the making. Earth’s mightiest heroes, and a few galactic outlaws, are rallying together to face off against the mad titan known as Thanos after his actions wreaked devastation across the universe. And look, they finally have matching uniforms to boot. Watch the new Avengers Endgame trailer below.

Avengers Endgame Trailer

“It seemed like a thousand years ago…” Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark muses in a message to Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) as he looks back at his time as Iron Man. And man, it really does feel like that. In the 10 years since Iron Man first flew into theaters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has dominated the pop culture conversation until it feels like this was all that ever was. But the MCU as we know it is coming to an end.

The latest Avengers: Endgame trailer certainly feels like that, as Earth’s mightiest heroes look back at their darkest times as they prepare for the fight of their lifetimes. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) mourns for a time gone by, while Thor (Chris Hemsworth) mourns the death of his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins). And fellow original members Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) somberly reunite as Clint appears to mourn the disappearance of his family.

The trailer seems to be setting up the looming departure of Downey Jr. and Evans as their contracts with Marvel expire, while laying the foundation for the new generation of superheroes who join the Avengers in the fight (and don some slick uniforms alongside them). The end of the trailer gives us a glimpse of the first meeting between Thor and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), back from her solo mission and easily impressing the God of Thunder in a scene that was recently teased by Disney shareholders.

Here’s the synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26, 2019.