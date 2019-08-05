Over the weekend, Warner Bros. Pictures made some adjustments to their release calendar for the next couple of years. First up, the studio decided to move Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel Dune out of the busy weekend before Thanksgiving. And then they added to the fall of 2021 by setting a date for the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic from Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann. Find out when you can catch both of these movies below.

Deadline has word on Warner Bros. Pictures pushing back Legendary Pictures new Dune movie release date from the previously set November 20, 2020 release date to December 18, 2020. That will put it up against Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, making for some decent counter-programming. Also slated for that weekend is Eddie Murphy’s sequel to Coming to America, and Sony’s adaptation of the the Uncharted video game franchise, though we’re not confident the latter project will meet that date.

Dune has an impressive cast assembled to bring Frank Herbert’s book to life on the big screen again. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem are all on board the movie, and it is intended to be the first in a franchise.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has slated the Elvis Presely biopic for an October 1, 2021 opening. The studio already claimed that date for an unknown project, and it’s the perfect slot for this kind of film after A Star Is Born debuted in the same window last year and went on to get plenty of acclaim and love during awards season. They’re likely hoping for the same with such a high profile subject at the center of the movie, and right now their only competition is an untitled Paramount Pictures/Hasbro collaboration, possibly a new Transformers movie.

Austin Butler, who can currently be seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Charles Manson murder cult member Tex, recently landed the role of Elvis Presley, beating out such names as Ansel Elgort, Harry Styles and Miles Teller. He might be an untested leading man, but Tom Hanks will help him along by playing Elvis Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker, the man who took advantage of the king of rock and roll throughout musician’s incredible career.

Production on the Elvis Presley movie will begin in Australia early next year.

Finally, Deadline also has word that Warner Bros. has moved back Gavin O’Connor‘s drama The Way Back starring Ben Affleck. The film was originally slated for release on October 18 this year, but it will instead arrive in the spring on March 6, 2020.

The Way Back follows Ben Affleck as a former basketball all-star, who after struggling with addiction, attempts to comeback by becoming the coach of a disparate high school basketball team at his alma mater. That sounds like a surprisingly cliche film for Ben Affleck, but perhaps it’s a nice break after all the pressure that came from playing Batman. However, the movie maybe isn’t quite as good as the studio hoped since it’s evacuating awards season in favor of basketball season.