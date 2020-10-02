In 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx‘s nebbish Max Dillon falls into an eel tank and is electrified, turning his skin blue and transforming him into the supervillain Electro. The movie ended up being such a disaster that it derailed Sony’s plans to make more sequels…but as we learned this week, Foxx’s Electro is making a surprise return in Sony and Marvel Studios’ next Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland.

But according to Foxx, there will be a significant change to Electro this time around: his skin won’t be blue.

In the event that you don’t recall the exact specifics which led to Electro turning blue in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Griffin Newman over at the Blank Check podcast breaks down the sequence of events pretty well in this entertaining video:

In an Instagram post this afternoon (which has since been deleted), Jamie Foxx himself revealed that his upcoming iteration of Electro won’t be blue:

“Tell Spidey let’s run it back!” he wrote. “Super excited to part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment… can’t wait for y’all to check the new one. And I won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent badass!!!”

There are a couple of possibilities here. The first is that he deleted that post because he was mistaken, and he will, in fact, be blue in this new movie. Another is that Marvel/Sony saw this post and reprimanded him for revealing information that shouldn’t have been made public this early.

Spoiler alert: Electro dies in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, so there’s no way the character could have survived and subsequently figured out some kind of cure which changed the pigment of his skin. That makes it seem even more likely that we’re going to see a multiverse scenario play out in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, which we speculated about earlier this week. Holland’s Peter Parker will probably accidentally access the multiverse and travel through multiple dimensions, interacting with or witnessing alternate iterations of Spider-Man characters across space and time. Perhaps he creates a portal to the multiverse because Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck revealed Spider-Man’s secret identity to the entire world at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, in what could end up being one of the most significant post-credits scenes in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, the folks over at ComicBookMovie trawled back through the documents that were unlocked during the Sony hack and discovered comments that Marvel’s Kevin Feige gave the studio after seeing an early cut of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. “Really love Electro,” Feige said. “[Feels] like you may not need the scene in his apartment, which makes him [seem] completely crazy and hard to relate too…Like the idea that eel goes in his mouth and instead of burrowing, you see it glow within him.”

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori are all expected to return for the new sequel, as is director Jon Watts. As of now, the release date is set for December 17, 2021.