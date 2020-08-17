If there’s one thing that streaming services are lacking, it’s late night talk shows. But Disney+ is about to change that with their unique new half-hour talk show called Earth to Ned. Instead of having a famous comedian host the show, they’ve got a blue-skined alien named Ned (a puppet from The Jim Henson Company). Ned was originally sent here to invade our planet, but now he’s obsessed with Earth’s pop culture, and he’s hosting his own show where he chats with celebrity guests. Get a glimpse in the Earth to Ned teaser trailer below.

Earth to Ned Teaser Trailer

Joining Ned is his sidekick and lieutenant, Cornelius, who seems to offer the kind of additional commentary that the likes of Ed McMahon and Andy Ricther have provided on late night talk shows over the years. They broadcast from the bridge of their spaceship, and they occasionally get some additional help from BETI, the ship’s artificial intelligence, as well as the CLODs (Cloned Living Organisms of Destruction), who can be seen battling with tiny lightsabers in the teaser trailer.

I’m wondering how much of this show will be candid chit-chat with celebrities and how much will be scripted for comedy. The celebrity interviews of Muppets Now seem to be hit or miss in that regard. And Ned apparently has to keep this show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of his father, the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet, so there will be at least some scripted elements to the show.

The roster of guests for the first 10-episode season of the show will include, in alphabetical order: Joshua Bassett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Rachel Bilson (The OC), Michael Ian Black (Wet Hot American Summer), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Gina Carano (The Mandalorian), RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Taye Diggs (Rent), Lil Rey Howery (Get Out), Bindi and Robert Irwin (Crikey! It’s the Irwins), Gillian Jacobs (Community), NeNe Leakes (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!), Joel McHale (Community), Andy Richter (Conan), Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Eli Roth (Hostel), Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers), Paul Scheer (The League), Jenny Slate (Zootopia), Raven Symoné (That’s So Raven), Reggie Watts (Comedy Bang Bang), and Billy Dee Williams (Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back).

Based on that roster of guests, I’m betting this series won’t be quite as family friendly as we originally thought. That doesn’t mean this will be a super-edgy late night talk show for adults, but I can’t imagine guests like Eli Roth, Lil Rey Howery, Michael Ian Black, or NeNe Leakes are meant to appeal to the whole family. But even so, there’s also plenty of self-promotional guests here with stars from Disney+ shows like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Mandalorian making appearances. And Taye Diggs apparently loves hanging out with Jim Henson’s Muppets since he’s also a recurring guest on Muppets Now.

Earth to Ned is produced by The Jim Henson Company and Marwar Junction Productions with Henson’s Brian Henson and Vince Raisa executive producing along with Marwar Junction’s Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley. The series arrives on Disney+ starting on September 4, 2020.