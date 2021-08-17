Marvel’s definitely feeling confident about their latest. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings just held its Hollywood premiere well in advance of its planned theatrical release and early reactions are wall-to-wall positive. Armed with that goodwill, Marvel Studios has just announced that they will be hosting special early screenings in IMAX as soon as tomorrow, with tickets on sale right now.

Even though the wide theatrical release for Shang-Chi is set for early September, you can be among the very first fans to catch the groundbreaking Asian-American hero in action much earlier than that. Marvel is partnering with Gofobo to host IMAX-exclusive screenings for the upcoming superhero movie in 25 areas throughout the United States and Canada. Before the movie, a recorded message from stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina will welcome fans to each screening. If you’re lucky enough to live close to any of these locations, you can get tickets for the event here.

IMAX has always been the premium format of choice for these big blockbuster events, which Marvel makes abundantly clear in their announcement:

“Exclusively in IMAX theatres, the entire film shot with IMAX certified digital cameras will visually expand to fill the entire screen, allowing moviegoers to experience more of the image with unprecedented crispness and clarity. That, combined with next generation IMAX precision sound, creates a truly immersive experience.”

Everything to Know About Shang-Chi

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, Just Mercy), Shang-Chi comes with the added responsibility of representing Asians and Asian-Americans in a similar way that Black Panther and Captain Marvel have done for their respective demographics previously. It hasn’t been the smoothest or most controversy-free journey to this point, with the added wrinkle that an exclusive theatrical run during rising coronavirus cases doesn’t seem to be the wisest combination, but excitement remains high for what should be a unique and long overdue entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases in theaters only on September 3, 2o21. Here’s the synopsis: