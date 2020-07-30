E.T. The Extra Terrestrial is a cinematic masterpiece from director Steven Spielberg when he was at the top of his game. It’s a touching story about childhood mixed with a harrowing sci-fi adventure that packs a hefty emotional punch, but it still makes for a great movie to show your kids. So what on Earth could Honest Trailers possibly have to say about this incredible movie? Well, besides taking some jabs at E.T.’s horrifying face and salad fingers, they actually just use this as an opportunity to eviscerate the blatant rip-off that was Mac and Me, and it’s hilarious.

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial Honest Trailer

E.T. is already somewhat of a scary alien to begin with, especially when he opens his mouth and screams. In fact, he looks significantly less scary when he’s dressed up like an old woman. Meanwhile, the aliens in Mac and Me look like human demons, and have the qualities of cartoons. Did you remember that Mac gets smashed by a car and flattens against the window, leaving his eyes to wiggle around? Did you remember that the movie kills Mac’s parents? How’s that for a shift in tone?

But perhaps the most egregious sin that Mac and Me commits is going way too far with the product placement. Not only is McDonald’s featured as a prominent location, but there’s a whole musical sequence. All of this happens in a movie where the lead character is confined to a wheelchair and can’t participate at all. How did this movie ever get made?!

Fun Fact: Take a look at the thumbnail image used for the video above and you’ll see the hint that this was going to be a secret Mac and Me Honest Trailer all along.