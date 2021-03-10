Josh Holloway, who memorably played Sawyer on Lost, is reuniting with Lost co-creator J.J. Abrams for Duster, a new HBO Max series. It was previously announced that the series would be co-written by Abrams & LaToya Morgan, and now Holloway will play the lead, a getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate. It’s one of several shows headed to HBO Max from Abrams’s Bad Robot Productions.

Variety and various other outlets are reporting the news that Josh Holloway will star in Duster, the new HBO Max series from writers J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan. The show was announced last year, where it was revealed it would be “set in the 1970’s Southwest” and focus on “the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful.” Holloway is playing the getaway driver. His other credits include the series Yellowstone, the Apple TV+ reboot of Amazing Stories, and the CBS series Intelligence.

Holloway played Sawyer on Lost, and while he’s worked steadily since then, it’s nice to see him land a high-profile gig like this again. He was great on Lost, and he’ll no doubt bring the right amount of swagger and charm to Duster. The show is one of several headed to HBO Max from Abrams’s Bad Robot company. Other titles include shows based on DC properties like Constantine and Justice League Dark, the series Subject to Change, and the series Overlook, which is a spin-off of The Shining and set at the Overlook Hotel. Abrams tried his hand at a Stephen King-inspired series previously with Hulu’s Castle Rock. That show has since been canceled. Abrams also created and will write the sci-fi series Demimonde for HBO.

“What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie [McGrath],” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer of HBO Max and President, TNT, TBS, & truTV, when Duster was first announced. “What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max.”

Warner Bros. TV will produce Duster, with Abrams and Morgan executive producing. Ben Stephenson is also executive producing, and Rachel Rusch Rich is co-executive producer. The show’s premise is solid enough, it not entirely original – it’s bound to draw comparisons to Walter Hill’s 1978 film The Driver, as well as Nicolas Winding Refn’s 2011 Drive.