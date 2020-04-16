HBO Max just ordered thee new shows from Bad Robot, and one of them is a spin-off of The Shining. Overlook will explore more stories from the haunted hotel featured so prominently in the Stephen King novel and Stanley Kubrick movie. The two other shows are Duster, about a getaway driver for a crime syndicate, and the third is Justice League Dark, set in the world of DC Comics.

Overlook

HBO Max and Bad Robot just announced three new shows, and the most exciting of the bunch – in my humble opinion – is Overlook, a spin-off of The Shining. Here are the details:

Overlook is a horror-thriller series inspired by and featuring iconic characters from Stephen King’s masterpiece The Shining. “Overlook” explores the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction. The project reunites Bad Robot, King and WBTV, who previously collaborated on the acclaimed psychological-horror series “Castle Rock” for Hulu.

There’s plenty of potential here, and it’s not the first time someone attempted to tell more tales of the Overlook Hotel. At one point, Mark Romanek was set to direct a prequel called The Overlook Hotel, with a script by Glen Mazzara. That now-aborted film was an origin story of sorts, revealing the construction of the hotel and all the terrible things that followed. This seems unconnected to that, though. I’m a big Stephen King fan, so I’m very curious about this, and really hope it doesn’t turn out to be a disappointment and end up suffering from the Bad Robot mystery box.

Justice League Dark

Another series in the works is simply described as “a major series based on DC characters in the Justice League Dark Universe.” There are no other details, but Justice League Dark is the more supernatural-inclined DC superhero team, consisting of John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Madame Xanadu, Deadman, Shade the Changing Man, and Zatanna.

At one point, Guillermo del Toro was trying to make a Justice League Dark movie, but it never came to pass. It’s hard to gauge just what this show will be at the moment, but HBO says more details will be coming soon.

Duster

The final show is Duster, which will be co-written by J.J. Abrams & LaToya Morgan. The series will be “set in the 1970’s Southwest” and focus on “the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful.” Of all the shows, this one is the least exciting to me, but that could change the second I see some footage. It’s still too early to tell.

“What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie [McGrath],” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer of HBO Max and President, TNT, TBS, & truTV. “What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max.”