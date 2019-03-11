Dumbo soars into theaters later this month, and will likely give Disney another box office victory after the outstanding performance by Captain Marvel this past weekend. However, there are probably some viewers out there who need a little bit of convincing to head out for yet another live-action remake of a Disney classic. That’s why Disney is starting to make their big marketing push with the release of the first Dumbo clip, showing off the cute little blue-eyed, floppy-eared baby elephant. There’s also a new featurette going behind the scenes of the extravagant circus set.

Dumbo Clip

As shown in the clip, the circus doesn’t seem to be all that pleased with the arrival of a baby elephant that has huge ears. I’m not sure why they think this cute little guy won’t be a draw.Specifically, Danny DeVito‘s character thinks he’s ugly for some reason. But they’ll change their tune once they realize this little elephant can fly, even if it’s simply because it means they’ll all make money in the process.

The aspect of this remake that seems to be the most interesting is the introduction of a dynamic that’s not in the original movie at all. There’s a family working in this circus, led by Colin Farrell as Holt Farrier, a war veteran and former circus performer. Holt and his kids Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) take Dumbo under their care and help turn him into a circus star. But it’s all a stepping stone for Dumbo, who only wants to be back with his mother.

Michael Keaton also stars in Dumbo as the entrepreneur who takes a special interest in the circus after Dumbo takes flight, and he explains that he thinks this is one of Tim Burton’s most beautiful movies in a new featurette:

Regardless of how the movie turns out, you can’t deny that the sets of this film, especially when it comes to the Dreamland circus, look positively incredible. Honestly, I’m surprised that there aren’t more visual effects used to bring it to life, and there are a lot of practical set pieces. But maybe that’s because they were already spending so much money to bring the titular elephant to life.

Watch the Dumbo trailer right here, if you haven’t already, and here’s the official synopsis:

Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

Dumbo soars into theaters on March 29, 2019.