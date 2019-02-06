‘Dumbo’ Trailer: You’ll Believe an Elephant Can Fly
Posted on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
The last time Tim Burton teamed up with Disney, it resulted in the hit adaptation of Alice in Wonderland. Now he’s tackling another remake of one of the studio’s animated classic that fits perfectly with the director’s usual circus aesthetic tendencies.
Dumbo adapts the Disney animated classic from 1941, turning the barely one-hour circus adventure into a feature length story starring Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and an adorable flying elephant with baby blue eyes. A new Dumbo trailer from across the pond shifts focus from the touching but tragic mother and son side of the story and puts the focus on the circus that the floppy-eared little guy gets caught up in.
Dumbo Trailer
The new Dumbo trailer shows off plenty of new footage, especially when it comes to Danny DeVito’s ringmaster, who will likely be a bit of a villain based on his first interaction with the baby elephant. Initially he’s excited about having a new attraction for the circus, but then he sees how floppy his ears are and inexplicably thinks he’s ugly. How can you think that adorable little pachyderm is ugly?
Obviously, his tune is going to change once they discover that the elephant can fly. And that’s what grabs the attention of Michael Keaton as some kind of rich investor who is ready to let Dumbo bring them fame and fortune. It’s probably not going to work out so well for them when they take Dumbo’s mother away.
So far everything from the Dumbo trailers has shown many details lifted from animated original. The human characters are much more prominent, but I’m just wondering how they’re going to fill a movie that apparently runs 130 minutes long.
Here is the official synopsis for Dumbo, arriving in theaters on March 29, 2019.
From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, the all-new grand live-action adventure “Dumbo” expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.