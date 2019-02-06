The last time Tim Burton teamed up with Disney, it resulted in the hit adaptation of Alice in Wonderland. Now he’s tackling another remake of one of the studio’s animated classic that fits perfectly with the director’s usual circus aesthetic tendencies.

Dumbo adapts the Disney animated classic from 1941, turning the barely one-hour circus adventure into a feature length story starring Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and an adorable flying elephant with baby blue eyes. A new Dumbo trailer from across the pond shifts focus from the touching but tragic mother and son side of the story and puts the focus on the circus that the floppy-eared little guy gets caught up in.

Dumbo Trailer

The new Dumbo trailer shows off plenty of new footage, especially when it comes to Danny DeVito’s ringmaster, who will likely be a bit of a villain based on his first interaction with the baby elephant. Initially he’s excited about having a new attraction for the circus, but then he sees how floppy his ears are and inexplicably thinks he’s ugly. How can you think that adorable little pachyderm is ugly?

Obviously, his tune is going to change once they discover that the elephant can fly. And that’s what grabs the attention of Michael Keaton as some kind of rich investor who is ready to let Dumbo bring them fame and fortune. It’s probably not going to work out so well for them when they take Dumbo’s mother away.

So far everything from the Dumbo trailers has shown many details lifted from animated original. The human characters are much more prominent, but I’m just wondering how they’re going to fill a movie that apparently runs 130 minutes long.

Here is the official synopsis for Dumbo, arriving in theaters on March 29, 2019.