I have some good news for Disney: they’re finally going to make some money. I know they were worried about that, but the House of Mouse can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that finally, one of their movies will earn some dough at the box office. That movie is Dumbo, Tim Burton‘s live-action remake of the 1941 animated film about a flying elephant. Burton’s take on the material looks designed to make everyone cry, and all that crying is going to result in a strong opening weekend…but not quite as strong as some other live-action remakes. Get the full details on the Dumbo box office tracking below.

According to THR, Dumbo is ready to fly towards a $50 million-$60 million opening weekend, making it yet another hit for Disney – although not quite as big of a hit as previous Disney live-action remakes. Here’s a break-down of the top opening weekends for some recent Disney remakes:

1. Beauty and the Beast – $174,750,616

2. The Jungle Book – $103,261,464

3. Alice in Wonderland – $116,101,023

4. Cinderella – $67,877,361

5. Christopher Robin – $24,585,139

6. Pete’s Dragon – $21,514,095

If Dumbo does open between $50 million-$60 million, that will put it close to Cinderella. It’s worth noting that all of the films mentioned above, except Christopher Robin and Pete’s Dragon, ultimately earned close to, or above, $1 billion. These movies have legs, and there’s a good chance Dumbo‘s box office intake will only pick up after its release.

Dumbo is one of three Disney live-action remakes hitting theaters this year. Aladdin rides a magic carpet into theaters May 24; The Lion King roars onto screens July 19; and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – not technically a live-action remake, but a sequel to one – casts its spell October 18.

Burton has had big success with Disney live-action in the past, having helmed Alice in Wonderland. But that was at a time when these remakes felt fresh. Now, they’re becoming old hat. Are audiences getting burned out? Or is Dumbo just not a big enough property to inspire as much excitement? Time will tell.

Here’s the official Dumbo synopsis:

Holt (Colin Farrell) was once a circus star but he went off to war and when he returned, it had terribly altered him. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) hires him to take care of Dumbo, a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him the laughing stock of the struggling circus troupe. But when Holt’s children discover that Dumbo can fly, entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), and aerial artist Colette Marchant (Eva Green) swoop in to make the little elephant a star

Dumbo opens March 29, 2019.