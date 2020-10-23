Margot Robbie already has quite the reputation as a big screen criminal thanks to her fantastic portrayal of The Joker’s ex-girlfriend, the Clown Princess of Crime, Harley freakin’ Quinn. But this fall, Paramount Pictures has her on the run from the law in a very different kind of movie.

Dreamland finds Margot Robbie playing a fugitive bank robber on the run from the law in the middle of the Great Depression. Desperate to make an escape to the Southern border, she’ll do whatever she has to in order to survive, but she doesn’t exactly seem like a stone cold criminal. There’s something more to this woman than meets the eye. Watch the trailer below.

Dreamland Trailer

Dreamland finds a young man (Finn Cole of Peaky Blinders) helping the fugitive bank robber Allison Wells (Margot Robbie) make a getaway from the law. It’s not because he’s keen on becoming a criminal, but rather because she’s offered to pay him $20,000 to get her to Mexico. But it’s not too long before he becomes rather enchanted with Allison, creating a romance that could be the end of both of them.

David Ehrlich at IndieWire praised Dreamland when it played at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019, writing in his review:

There’s far more to “Dreamland” than the movie is able to wrangle over the course of its harried 98-minute runtime, and even when Allison and Eugene finally ride out to case the promised land it can feel like they’re driving in circles. Then again, it’s not like they’re looking for a real place. There’s no escaping that America is a land of burden, but Joris-Peyrafitte’s movie finds something tragic and beautiful in the story of two people who refuse to carry the weight they were given, no matter how much it costs to put it down.

There’s a Bonnie and Clyde vibe to this movie, feeling like it’s by way of Terrence Malick. But it’s director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte‘s sophomore effot behind the camera, with cinematographer Lyle Vincent (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) who have brought this gorgeously shot film together.

Dreamland also stars Garrett Hedlund (TRON Legacy), Travis Fimmel (Warcraft), Kerry Condon (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Lola Kirke (American Made).

Eugene Evans (Finn Cole) dreams of escaping his small Texas town when he discovers a wounded, fugitive bank robber Allison Wells (Margot Robbie) hiding closer than he could ever imagine. Torn between claiming the bounty for her capture and his growing attraction to the seductive criminal, nothing is as it seems, and Eugene must make a decision that will forever affect the lives of everyone he’s ever loved.

Dreamland arrives in select theaters on November 13 2020, and will arrive on VOD starting November 17.