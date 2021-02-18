Donald Glover is moving from his longtime home at FX over to Amazon. The Atlanta creator and actor-writer-producer multi-hyphenate has signed a massive multi-year deal with Amazon. But worry not: Atlanta will not be affected.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Donald Glover has exited his pact with FX to sign an eight-figure overall deal with Amazon, right on the heels of the news that Glover and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge are producing and starring in a Mr. and Mrs. Smith TV remake for the streamer.

The multi-year deal, which has been in the works for weeks, is believed to include “a content channel of sorts that will spotlight Glover’s work and other curated content on Amazon’s Prime Video hub,” per THR. It’s an aspect that likely appealed to Glover, whose thriving music career as his Childish Gambino alter ego has kind of taken a backseat to his increasingly busy film and TV career, as this content channel would allow him to show off his work in both industries. We may also see more hybrid projects like Guava Island, the 2019 Amazon Studios feature film Glover starred in with Rihanna, which was a musical film directed by Hiro Murai that was essentially just an extended music video.

Glover will also executive produce other projects for Amazon through the new pact. There’s already one project that’s starting to come together, per THR: a potential series called Hive, which is said to revolve “evolve around a Beyoncé-like figure and stem from writer Janine Nabers (Watchmen, Away).” The series has already got a writers room together, with none other than Malia Obama among those working on the series.

But the biggest concern for those reading this story is probably how it will affect Glover’s critical darling Atlanta. The FX series has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons, and is due to begin production in March. Its stars, which include LaKeith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz, have all seen their stars rise to meteoric heights in Hollywood since the show last aired its second season in 2018, which would probably make scheduling difficult — hence the plan to film both seasons back-to-back, per THR.

But beyond season 4, who knows? Glover is insanely busy, not only with his new Amazon deal but tending to his Hollywood career and presumably developing new music as well. Stanfield is starring in critical and commercial hits like Knives Out and Judas and the Black Messiah, while Henry and Beetz’s Hollywood careers have also taken off. THR notes that “Glover is said to have a carve-out to continue work on Atlanta should that be something he wants to do,” which means it’s all up to whether he feels like continuing the show past its fourth season.

Meanwhile, we can expect Mr. and Mrs. Smith to arrive on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2022.