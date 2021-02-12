You know that unexpected burst of joy that happens when you find a $20 bill in an old coat pocket? Here’s the entertainment news equivalent of that: Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who previously co-starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story, are creating and starring in a new iteration of the romantic spy thriller Mr. and Mrs. Smith for Amazon Prime Video.



Donald Glover announced the news through an amusing series of Instagram stories, which you can still watch if you act quickly.

The award-winning writers/producers/actors are tackling what is described as “a new take and iteration” on the 2005 New Regency film, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married couple who have a humdrum home life, only for their relationship to be significantly spiced up when they realize they’ve each been living double lives as assassins who work for competing firms, and they’ve been assigned to kill each other.

Glover and Waller-Bridge will star in the series and serve as executive producers. Co-creator and executive producer Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo) will serve as the showrunner, and Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and Jenny Robins will all executive produce as well. It’s unclear if Glover and Waller-Bridge, who are both incredible writers themselves, will also be writing any of the episodes or if they’ll just be responsible for overseeing the creative direction of the show. This might make me a basic bitch, but I am full-blown stoked about this. A pair of sexy geniuses making a sexy, action-based relationship thriller? Sounds like streaming catnip to me, and like the gift we need in a post-pandemic world.

Glover, a multi-talented actor, rapper, producer, writer, and director, makes music under the alias Childish Gambino, and has risen from early YouTube fame to become one of the defining voices of his generation. He is also the star and creator of the acclaimed FX series Atlanta. Waller-Bridge is best known for her work on the singular and amazing Amazon series Fleabag, and but she’s also worked on Killing Eve and HBO’s Run, and was one of the writers on the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die. The two multi-hyphenates worked together in Ron Howard’s 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story, playing Lando Calrissian and droid L3-37, respectively, and Glover has shouted out Waller-Bridge’s talents before in public, so it’s clear they have a great relationship.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2022.