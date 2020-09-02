More than 90 years after Walt Disney introduced his beloved creation to the world, Mickey Mouse finally got a theme park attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the Walt Disney World Resort with Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. A companion ride was set to follow at Disneyland Park, with Disney Parks setting a 2022 debut date for the Disneyland Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction. But while construction has been chugging away amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it seems that the debut will have to go a little off-track for at least a year.

In an Instagram post showing the ongoing construction of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride at Disneyland, Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock revealed that the attraction will no longer be debuting at the previously announced date of 2022, but will be delayed a year to 2023.

“I am thrilled to share my ‘Happiest View on Earth’ with you today, a special peek outside a window at our Team Disney Anaheim building,” Potrock wrote in his Instagram caption. “This particular view offers a behind-the-magic look at a momentous milestone that happened today at Disneyland park – the first steel beam has been placed for what will be the future Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, scheduled to open for guests in 2023!”

But despite the delay, it seems like construction is going well for the ride, with the first piece of vertical steel recently installed by the team.

Hoo-boy! It was great to be @Disneyland today to see the first piece of vertical steel for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway being installed. #Imagineering #Disneyland #NeverComplete pic.twitter.com/MboK0ZO90O — Scott Trowbridge (@strowbridge) September 2, 2020

/Film’s own Peter Sciretta got to experience the Florida version of the attraction: “Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is an innovative dark ride which makes use of trackless vehicles (like those used on the recently opened Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Ratatouille) in combination with bold projection mapping that transforms the animated world around you, animatronics of the retro-style Mickey Mouse cartoon characters and even a small bit of immersive motion simulator technology.”

The ride takes guests on a ride themed to the modern, Flash-animated Mickey Mouse shorts that can be found on Disney XD and Disney+. With the Disneyland ride debut still far away, experience the video of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway below.