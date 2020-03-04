Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, giving Walt Disney’s original creation his first ever theme park ride. We got the opportunity to be some of the first people to ride the new attraction. Hit the jump to watch our video and get our first reaction.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is an innovative dark ride which makes use of trackless vehicles (like those used on the recently opened Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Ratatouille) in combination with bold projection mapping that transforms the animated world around you, animatronics of the retro-style Mickey Mouse cartoon characters and even a small bit of immersive motion simulator technology.

You enter through the park’s re-creation of the famous Mann’s Chinese Theatre (which used to house the Great Movie Ride, sad face) to attend the premiere of a new Mickey Mouse cartoon short film titled Perfect Picnic which has an incredible ear worm of a song that will leave you singing and humming it for days and weeks to come. In the short, Mickey and Minnie and trying to have a picnic but everything goes wrong when train conductor Goofy drives his train through the projection screen in the movie theater.

This creates your entrance to the cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie Mouse where we get to board Goofy’s train which of course goes off the rails and sends us on a fantastic adventure. It’s an incredible new dark ride that can’t be missed. I’m glad that Disneyland will also be getting this attraction in Toontown as it’s a ton of fun. Watch the video above to hear more of our first reactions from the new ride, see some of the new Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway merchandise, and see a full POV of the entire queue and attraction.

The footage above was captured during a media preview the day before the attraction opened to the public, although our travel and housing was not provided by Disney.

