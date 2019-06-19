Turns out that visiting a galaxy far, far away will hit closer to everyone’s wallets. As the grand opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort on August 29 nears closer, Disney is preparing for battle — of a sort. Disney Parks is raising the prices of the Walt Disney World Annual Passes across the board ahead of the highly anticipated opening of Galaxy’s Edge.



According to Inside the Magic, all tiers of the Disney World Annual Passes except for the Theme Park Select Pass will see a price increase. The lower-cost Epcot After 4 is now valued at $309, up $20 from $289, while Disney’s Silver Pass increased from $479 to $519. Meanwhile, Disney’s Gold Pass sees a big increase of $90, jumping up from $609 to $699.

The higher tiered annual passes also see hefty increase, with the Platinum Pass now costing $899, up from $748. . The Platinum Plus Pass now costs $999, up from the previous $849 price point.

Out-of-state residents take the biggest hits. The Platinum Pass for out-of-state now costs $1,119, while the Platinum Plus Pass has increased to $1,219.

These price increases come in the months leading up to the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which definitely lives up to the hype in its west coast incarnation. However, not all is lost for those wishing to fly to a galaxy far, far away: earlier this year, Disneyland unveiled cheaper annual passes for those willing to schedule their trips weeks in advance — a necessity for the unavoidable long lines that will be clogging up Galaxy’s Edge. And just yesterday, Disney announced that higher-tiered Annual Passholders would get a special preview of the land prior to its August opening.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on August 29, 2019.