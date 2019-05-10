A visit to Disneyland can incur a steep fee, but a new Disneyland annual pass might make that fee a little easier to swallow. The Disney Flex Passport is a new annual pass that offers a cheaper option for visitors who are looking to plan a visit ahead of schedule. But while this option sounds great for some, for the local residents who are the majority of Disneyland annual pass holders, it might not have quite the same appeal.

The Disney Parks blog announced the launch of the Disney Flex Passport, a new Disneyland annual pass that allows visitors to schedule visits weeks in advance for a cheaper fee of $599 a year. That’s a more accessible option than other Disneyland annual passes like the $799 Disney Deluxe or the $1,149 Disney Signature, with the most expensive being the Disney Premier Passport at $1,949, according to MiceChat.

Here are the features of the Disney Flex Passport, which will be available for purchase starting May 21, 2019:

The Disney Flex Passport…offers multiple ways to visit Disneyland Resort—combining value and flexibility. Flex Passholders will have the opportunity to access one or both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park on select good-to-go days, with limited blockout days, plus make reservations on other days for more access. Plans can be managed through the website and the Disneyland app, where they can access an interactive calendar and book a reservation. Guests can hold two reservation days up to 30 days in advance with the new passport, while also enjoying good-to-go days.

The introduction of the Disney Flex Passport is reportedly in anticipation of increased business ahead of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which is set to open its doors on June 24. The Disney Flex Passport will apparently crack down on no-shows who have made a reservation but don’t appear on the day of: miss three reservations and you’ll be blocked from making future reservations for a period of time. The number of reservations per day is also limited, with the possibility of restricted theme park admission and access to experiences and services due to capacity, closure or other factors.

It should also be noted that most Annual Pass holders are locals who decide to go to Disneyland on a whim, either the day of or a few days before. Now going to the park on a busier day might require a reservation up to a month in advance and will likely limit how often locals go on weekends and busier days.

Learn more about the Disney Flex Pass in the video below.