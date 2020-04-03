With Walt Disney World and Disneyland indefinitely closed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Disney Parks Annual Passholders were left with the question of what would happen to their monthly payments. And now with the Walt Disney Company taking serious measures to combat the effects of the coronavirus crisis in the longterm, with its recent furlough of staffers, Disney Parks has finally given the answer by halting Disney Parks Annual Passholder payments for Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

When Walt Disney World and Disneyland closed their gates on March 15, Disney officials set the original closure through the end of the month. But as the escalating coronavirus pandemic showed no sign of slowing down, Disney extended the closures “until further notice.” Naturally, Disney Parks Annual Passholders, who subscribe to annual plans available to residents in Florida and California, were concerned about their ongoing monthly payment plans to a theme park that would be indefinitely closed. In light of these developments, Walt Disney World and Disneyland have issued new details (via WDW News Today) regarding partial refunds and monthly payment plan holds for Annual Passholders.

Disney has halted Annual Passholder payments for Walt Disney World and Disneyland and are offering partial refunds, retroactively refunded payments made between March 14 and April 4. Payments will resume once the theme parks reopen.

Some of the details vary between Disney World and Disneyland Annual Passholders and monthly payment Passholders. Disney World Passholders who have paid in full may “choose to receive a partial refund for the theme park closure period.” Annual Passholders on a monthly playment plan for Disney World will have their payments automatically stopped and waived effective April 5, with payments retroactively refunded between March 14 through April 4, 2020. There’s also the alternative of choosing to have their monthly payments postponed starting April 5 through the park closure period and resumed once the parks reopen.

Meanwhile, Disneyland Annual Passholders “who have paid for their Passports in full will automatically have their Passport expiration date extended.” Passholders are also being offered a partial refund for the closure period. Those on a monthly payment plan will have their payments stopped starting April 5, with retroactive refunds between March 14 and April 4, again. However, monthly payment plan Passholders will not have their Passport expiration dates extended.

For assistance, contact V.I.PASSHOLDER Support at (407) 939-7277.