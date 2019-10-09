In just over one month, Disney+ will join the streaming wars and The Walt Disney Company is not messing around when it comes to competing alongside Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. In fact, they’re paying special attention to undercutting Netflix, who is easily the top dog among streaming services, adding more and more content to their library every day. This includes yet another price reduction promotion that makes the services cost just under $5 per month, as well as actively keeping Netflix advertisements off of most Disney-owned networks.

While Disney+ was already appealing to consumers with a pricetag of just $6.99 per month, a recent Founder’s Circle promotion was even more enticing. The offer for D23 subscribers allowed consumers to pay for three years of the service upfront for around $141, which was $69 less than what it would cost at the regular price. That deal is actually still available to D23 members until October 11 (and it’s free to sign up at the lowest level to qualify). But if that’s too much work for you, there’s a new deal available.

For a limited time, The Orlando Sentinel points out you can get three years of Disney+ for a total of $169.99. That’s $40 off what would normally be $209.99 at the usual monthly rate. All you have to do is go to the Disney+ sign-up site and enter the promo code “PARKSPASS3YEARS” to get your discount. With that deal, you’ll be getting Disney+ for a little less than $5 a month for the next three years.

The only downside to this new deal, much like the previous Founder’s Circle discount, is that you have to pay upfront for three years. But don’t forget that Disney is going to be beefing up their library with a lot of content in the first year alone, and only more will be added as time goes on. That includes all of the upcoming original Star Wars and Marvel Studios shows and plenty of upcoming original movies that won’t be available on any other streaming service, especially Netflix. Speaking of which…

Netflix Ads Banned from Disney Networks

With the streaming wars about to get more competitive than ever, Disney+ is already building up their defenses and lashing out at some of their competitors. Earlier this year, Disney made an effort to block any advertising on their channels like ABC and Freeform from rival streaming services. That means commercials for any programs from Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+ and more wouldn’t have been seen on any networks owned by The Walt Disney Company.

However, Disney made their stance a little less harsh after compromising with many of the other streaming services. The company said (via The Wall Street Journal) that they modified their initial ban on all competing streaming advertisements in order to “reflect the comprehensive business relationships we have with many of these companies.” But Netflix remained out in the wind, and they’ll stay that way for the foreseeable future since Disney doesn’t see a mutually beneficial relationship by letting Netflix advertising on their channels (though ESPN will still allow Netflix commercials). After all, Netflix doesn’t have any advertisements on their app or website, so there’s no possible promotion for Disney+ or any of their programming.