How can Disney+ compete with a streaming giant like Netflix? Having a massive catalogue of beloved intellectual property at its disposal certainly doesn’t hurt, but in addition to being the streaming home for Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, and more, the new service is appealing to consumers because of how much it’s undercutting Netflix’s monthly prices.

And if $6.99 per month wasn’t a good enough bargain, there’s a special Disney+ deal in effect right now that allows subscribers to get an entire year of access for free. But the limited time offer ends on Labor Day, so you’ll have to act quickly if you want to take advantage of it. Get the details below.



How to Get the Limited Time Disney+ Deal

Uproxx points out that members of D23, the official Disney fan club, were offered a special “Founder’s Circle” deal during last week’s D23 Expo, which takes $23 off the cost of each year’s subscription – as long as you sign up for the first three years at once. The good news is that anyone can join D23 for free, and this deal is still valid through September 2, 2019. The bad news is that September 2 is this coming Monday, and the processing of a new D23 member could take up to 36 hours. Translation: if you want to save, it’s probably best to get started right now.

The regular cost of Disney+ is $6.99 per month or $209.97 for three years. With the Founder’s Circle deal, it comes out to the crazy-low $3.92 per month or $140.97 for three years. That’s $69 dollars in savings (nice).

Once you sign up for a free D23 account, which you can do right here, it may take up to 36 hours to process into the system. Once that’s done, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to take advantage of the deal. Here’s how to do it:

Note that this deal is valid for U.S. residents only, and it is not applicable for the package bundle which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month. And keep in mind, too, that when the first three years are over, your subscription will automatically renew at the full price. But let’s be honest: you’re not going to subscribe to Disney+ and NOT stick around for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are you? Or to find out what might happen in future seasons of The Mandalorian? Disney owns the entertainment world right now, but at least we can save a little bit of money living in it.